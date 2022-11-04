Election Day 2022: How to vote early in Michigan

You can vote in the Michigan general election without heading to the polls Nov. 8.

Early voting is still an option until 4 p.m. Nov. 7. To do this, visit your city or township clerk's office to request an absentee ballot and fill it out at the office.

Clerk's offices are typically open Monday through Friday, but they are required to be open for at least eight hours the weekend before the election, so you can vote this weekend. You can also register to vote during your visit.

Find your clerk's weekend hours here.

That Monday deadline for early voting is pushed back to 4 p.m. on Election Day if you have an emergency and cannot make it to the polls.

If an illness or emergency happens after 5 p.m. the Friday before the election – by 5 p.m. Nov. 5 – you can request an emergency absentee ballot.

VIEW: Absentee voting guide

This includes personal injuries and illnesses, as well as a family death or illness that requires you to be away on Election Day.

To request an emergency absentee ballot, you may have someone deliver your written request for the ballot to your city or township clerk's office before 4 p.m. Nov. 8.

All ballots must be returned to your clerk's office or a dropbox by 8 p.m. Nov. 8.