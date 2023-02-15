How to watch the Michigan State vigil to honor students killed and wounded in mass shooting

Michigan State University is holding a vigil on Wednesday at The Rock to support the victims and survivors of the mass shooting on Monday, Feb. 13.

MSU announced the vigil would be held to honor and remember this students involved in the shooting as they work to nurture and heal from the tragedy.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. from The Rock at Michigan State University. Check back to this page for a live player to watch the vigil.

First responders will also be recognized for their lifesaving actions in the vigil which will include several leaders from the university:

Rema Vassar, Ph.D., chair, MSU Board of Trustees

Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D., MSU interim president

Jo Kovach, president, Associated Students of Michigan State University

Hannah Jeffery, president, Council of Graduate Students

University chaplain

Other student leaders

The vigil is being held at The Rock on campus at the university.

Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner were all identified as the three students who died on Monday, Feb. 13. Verner graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Fraser and Anderson both graduated high school in 2021. Fraser attended Grosse Pointe South, while Anderson went to Grosse Pointe North.

The shooter has been identified as a 43-year-old man with no affiliation with the university. A motive remains unknown in the deadly shooting.