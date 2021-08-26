Hudson woman who crashed into Monroe County animal control officer killing her sentenced to 18 years

A Hudson woman who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder after she sped through a red light at 80 mph and struck an animal control vehicle, killing the female occupant last year, was sentenced Thursday.

Michele Dropulich was sentenced to 17-30 years as part of a pre-sentence agreement and will be required to pay more than $55,000 in restitution for the fatal crash.

Family of the victim, identified as Monroe County Animal Control Officer Darrian Young, said they supported the plea deal, but said no amount of time served would bring back their loved one.

Dropulich had already been involved in several high speed, property damage crashes in Wayne and Monroe counties, as well as almost striking a pedestrian in LaSalle when she struck Young's vehicle, killing her.

On the morning of June 4, 2020, Dropulich was fleeing the scene of these offenses when she was last seen traveling west on Front Street in the city of Monroe. Even with a front bumper hanging off, the airbags deployed, and no license plate on the vehicle, she was still driving.

A few minutes later, she was spotted westbound on M-50, sped through one red light while traveling on the shoulder, then approached another intersection at Raisinville Road. A light had turned green for 10 seconds when Young began driving through and was hit by Dropulich.

A release from the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office said it caused "tremendous damage" to both vehicles.

Dropulich would later blow a .137 blood alcohol level. She also told police she wasn't driving, despite being the only occupant in the vehicle and being pinned in the driver's seat.

Young was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.