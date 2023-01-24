Human remains found inside burned, abandoned Detroit home

article

The Detroit Police Department said it is investigating the discovery of human remains inside of a burned and abandoned home on Detroit's west side.

According to police, human remains were found inside a home on Lesure Street, just west of Schaefer Highway and north of Fenkell. This section of Lesure dead ends before Fenkell Ave.

Police said the remains were found inside the home just before 4 p.m. on Monday but the medical examiner will determine the gender and cause of death.

No other information was released by police.