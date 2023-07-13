Human trafficking investigation leads to charges against Michigan man

article

A West Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after authorities say he arranged commercial sex and made money off of it.

Jeremy Jonathan Byl, 47, of Walker, is charged with prostitution/transporting, computers - communicating with another to commit a crime, and aiding and abetting prostitution.

Byl allegedly made multiple social media accounts where he would pose as a female to arrange commercial sex. He would then allegedly transport females for commercial sex and profit from the meetings.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Byl is a custodian with Grand Rapids Building Services and works at Holland High School. However, investigators say there is no indication that anyone at the school, including students, was involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.