Hundreds of calls of flooding, submerged and floating cars on Detroit freeways

After receiving several of rain Friday night, metro Detroit, particularly Wayne County, has underwater as every freeway in the county has flooding issues with hundreds of stranded cars littering the roads.

Friday's rainfall wreaked havoc across metro Detroit late Friday night and early Saturday as Michigan State Police reported hundreds of calls regarding flooded highways and submerged or floating cars as drivers tried to forge their way through the waters.

Michigan State Police said the majority of the flooding is in Wayne County, particularly in Detroit and Downtown Detroit after troopers responded to hundreds of calls related to freeway flooding.

MSP reported every freeway in Wayne County has flooding issues and those freeways where water has receded are "littered with abandoned vehicles."

The problems stretch beyond the freeways, however. A Detroit firefighter told FOX 2's Amy Lange that most roads in the city are impassable and that every fire company has been out all night responding calls.

The firefighter said there are probably 1,000 cars underwater and two fire engines had to be towed from the flooding.

The rain started Friday morning and by Saturday morning, almost 6 inches of rain fell in Detroit with more expected on Saturday.

The rain we're getting is not severe but the threat is the amount of rain falling repeatedly over the same spot, also called "training." This results in ponding and the potential for flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Late Friday night, spots of fogs settled over the area, making it even more dangerous.

Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti are both reporting flooding as are Bloomfield Hills and areas throughout Metro Detroit.

On Saturday, an area of low pressure is moving along a slow-moving frontal boundary producing waves of showers and storms meaning Saturday could be more of the same.

The Michigan Department of Transportation in Metro Detroit is sending out updated information on which freeways are closed throughout the area.

Check back to fox2detroit.com for updates.