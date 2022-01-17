Huron-Clinton Metroparks hiring year-round full and part-time workers in Southeast Michigan

article

Numerous year-round full and part-time positions with the Huron-Clinton Metroparks are open.

The park system's 13 locations in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties have jobs available.

Full-time positions include paid time off, comprehensive health plans and tuition reimbursement.

All workers, including part-time employees, receive free or discounted facility use, have access to an employee assistance program, and have the ability to advance their careers within the park system.

Some full-time positions currently open include administrative roles in accounting, marketing, and planning as well as a new Chief of Planning and Development, a Community Outreach Interpretive Supervisor, Senior Buyer, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Support Specialist.

Part-time opportunities include golf course positions, lifeguard supervisors, and other more.

The parks will also be hiring seasonal workers. These jobs will be posted in February. These workers help maintain and keep facilities used during the warmer months running. At the end of the summer, seasonal workers receive a bonus based on how many hours they worked.

"The people who serve the Metroparks provide an invaluable service to not only our park visitors, but to our local communities and region," said Metroparks Director Amy McMillan. "We welcome individuals who want to make a difference and share their unique skills to advance the work we do while ensuring the Metroparks are here for generations to come."

See current job openings, including salary ranges, here.