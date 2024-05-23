Hutch's murder: Jury deliberations to begin Thursday in trial against 2 suspects

After closing arguments that lasted an entire day, jurors will begin deliberating in the trial against two men charged in the murder of jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson.

Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry are both on trial for the 2022 murder of Hutchinson, who was well known for his store, Hutch's Jewelry, in Oak Park.

His attorney, Bisbikis, is accused of writing himself into Hutchinson's will and then plotting the murder with several other men. Roy Larry is accused of pulling the trigger.

During testimony, Hutchinson's wife Marisa was called to the stand to describe the couple's business and their relationship with Bisbikis. She said they would not report all cash sales over $10,000 to the IRS and instead would give that money to Bisbikis to handle for them. She also described a casual business relationship with the attorney, one where Bisbikis was paid in cash and receipts were just numbers jotted on scraps of paper.

"He didn't actually do it, but he helped do it and that makes him just as guilty," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor John Skrzynski said of Bisbikis.

During the trial, the man who allegedly did commit the killing took the stand in his own defense. Roy Larry repeatedly denied being the shooter, said he wasn't the man pictured committing the shooting, and at times became argumentative.

"I never changed my story - I never lied to them not one time," Roy Larry said.

In addition to Bisbikis and Roy Larry, three other men, Darnell Larry, Raptoplous, and Philip Sumpter were charged in connection with the murder.

Darnell Larry and Raptoplous both accepted plea deals and agreed to testify against Bisbikis and Roy Larry.