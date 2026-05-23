I-696 closed after semi-truck crash

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A semi-truck lost control on eastbound I-696 near 11 Mile Rd in Warren, striking the median wall and becoming disabled just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The crash caused significant damage to the median wall, sending large pieces of concrete into all westbound lanes. The semi also spilled a significant amount of fuel in both directions of the freeway and into nearby drains.

At this time, no life-threatening injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.