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I-696 closed after semi-truck crash

By Dave Herndon
Published  May 23, 2026 6:30 PM EDT
News
FOX 2 Detroit
article

WARREN, MICH (Fox 2) - A semi-truck lost control on eastbound I-696 near 11 Mile Rd in Warren, striking the median wall and becoming disabled just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The crash caused significant damage to the median wall, sending large pieces of concrete into all westbound lanes. The semi also spilled a significant amount of fuel in both directions of the freeway and into nearby drains.

At this time, no life-threatening injuries have been reported, and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.

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