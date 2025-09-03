Expand / Collapse search

I-696 wrong-way drunk driver found guilty in deadly head-on crash

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 3, 2025 9:41am EDT
Car crashes
The Brief

    • Stephano Nabors was found guilty of murder and other charges stemming from a deadly head-on crash on I-696.
    • Nabors was drunk, driving the wrong way, and fleeing police when he crashed into another driver, killing them.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who hit two drivers, killing one, while driving the wrong way on I-696 two years ago was found guilty last week.

A jury convicted Stephano Ramon Nabors, 42, of second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, driving on a suspended license causing death, and fleeing and eluding police.

The backstory:

On May 5, 2023, Nabors was driving eastbound on I-696 in the westbound lanes of I-696 in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Nabors first hit a car near Couzens Road, causing that car to roll over. Michigan State Police entered the freeway near Groesbeck to try to get the Nabors to pull over and were nearly hit by him.

An MSP trooper shined a light at Nabors in an attempt to get his attention, but he fled and crashed into an SUV head-on, killing a 62-year-old man.

Nabors is set to be sentenced on Oct. 7.

Dig deeper:

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is using this case as another example of why Michigan lawmakers should pass legislation cracking down on people who flee from police.

"Another jury verdict! Another message to offenders! Another message to legislators! This defendant’s reckless decision to get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of alcohol was his first mistake! But his decisions to not stop when he hit the first car, or when he nearly hit the police car, or when he chose to flee and evade the police by refusing to stop ultimately resulted in a tragic and senseless loss of life to an innocent driver," Lucido wrote in a statement.

The prosecutor is backing a bill that would add minimum sentences for drivers convicted of running from police.

The Source: Previous FOX 2 reporting and a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office were used to write this story.

