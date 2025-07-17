Michigan lawmakers want minimum prison sentences for running from police

The Brief Republicans in Michigan are pushing for mandatory minimum sentences for people who flee police. A bill to do this was recently referred to the House Judiciary Committee.



Drivers who choose to flee police would be looking at mandatory time before bars under a bill proposed in Michigan.

Introduced by Rylee Linting (R-Wyandotte), the bill would change the current fleeing law to add minimum prison time for suspects convicted of running from police in a vehicle or boat.

Proposed minimums:

If the bill passes, it will add minimum sentences ranging from 182 days in jail to five years in prison:

Fourth-degree fleeing - no less than 182 days

Third-degree fleeing - no less than 1 year

Second-degree fleeing - no less than 2 years

First-degree fleeing - no less than 5 years

The maximum sentences for these offenses and fines would not change.

Linting introduced the bill after chases in the area she represents, including one involving a man who had shot Southgate police before fleeing through multiple cities.

"When people flee from the police, they not only endanger themselves, but the general public and officers in pursuit," she said. "It poses a huge threat to life and property, and it is vital we give our police, prosecutors and judges the tools they need to hold people accountable for their recklessness."

That chase is just one of several lately that have ended with injuries and even deaths. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido backed the new bill after a police chase last weekend ended with an innocent man dead. Alex Habib, 28, was hit and killed by a 16-year-old who police say was fleeing police in a stolen car.

"This dangerous trend puts lives at risk and undermines the rule of law. By working together across party lines, we can ensure law enforcement has the tools they need to protect our roads and our communities," Lucido said. "Every time a driver chooses to flee, they put lives at risk."

Lucido's office recently announced a zero-tolerance policy for running from police. In Macomb County, there will be no reduced plea deals for suspects charged with fleeing and eluding, which is a felony.

"It's not working because you haven't shown that there's any real punishment with taking off from the police," Lucido said. "If you're gonna run from the police, we're gonna make sure you walk to a jail cell."

What's next:

The bill setting mandatory minimums was referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.