I-75 carpool lane enforcement begins in Oakland County

Michigan State Police troopers are now pulling over drivers who are improperly using the new carpool lanes on I-75.

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard in Oakland County opened in October, but enforcement didn't immediately start due to an administrative process. That process has now been completed, and enforcement starts Monday.

On weekdays between 6-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., only vehicles with multiple occupants are allowed in the HOV lanes. Motorcycles, transit buses, first responders, and emergency vehicles are exempt from occupant requirements.

Police will monitor the lanes and issue tickets to drivers violating the HOV rule.