I-75 closed both directions in Oakland County for bridge demolition this week

More I-75 construction this weekend means a section of the freeway will be completely closed to traffic in Oakland County for scheduled bridge demolitions between I-696 and Square Lake Road.

Overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln Avenues will be taken down as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's massive I-75 improvement project. Traffic going both directions between the I-696 on ramp and the I-75 Business Loop will be rerouted onto local roads.

In addition, 13 Mile Road under the freeway will close between Stephenson Highway and Agnello Drive to allow for crews to safely remove the bridge that carries traffic on I-75.

Closures will begin Friday evening at 11 p.m. and reopen Monday morning at 5 a.m. Ramp closures are expected to begin at 9 p.m. and lane closures will begin at 10 p.m.

Detours for traffic heading both northbound and southbound will lead drivers onto Woodward Avenue:

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto I-696 west, then northbound on Woodward, then eastbound on Square Lake Road back onto I-75.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto westbound Square Lake Road, then southbound on Woodward, then eastbound onto I-696.

Ramps before I-696 and after 14 Mile will remain open for northbound traffic, while ramps before M-59 and after 11 Mile will be open for southbound traffic.

