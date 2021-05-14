I-75 closed in Metro Detroit this weekend among dozens of planned road closures

The unofficial Michigan state flower is in full bloom this weekend in southeast Michigan with dozens of closures restricting traffic on Metro Detroit highways.

Mid-May is bringing the orange barrels out across the area. While the construction on I-75 will be the longest project, it's far from the only one. We've gathered all the closings planned for the week of May 14-16 so you can plan your weekend accordingly.

I-75 closures

If you travel up and down I-75, prepare to find a different route this weekend. MDOT is closing the southbound lanes of the interstate from 696 to 94. But that's not all. The northbound lanes will be closed from 8 Mile in Detroit to 696 in Oakland County. Additionally, 13 Mile Road will be closed under I-75 over the weekend.

The plan is to demolish several bridges, set beams, and do substructure work.

Closures start at 9 p.m. on Friday and will end by 5 a.m. on Monday. But you may notice that ramps will start to close even early than that with that starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and then the lanes will start being closed at 8 p.m.

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 9 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 14 Mile to 9 Mile Road in Oakland County. In Detroit, ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from 7 Mile Road to Clay Street.

Northbound traffic will be detoured over to Woodward Ave from 8 Mile up to 696. Meanwhile, southbound traffic will have a much longer detour. That traffic will be sent west on 696, then south on Woodward to the Davison where they'll be then sent west over the Lodge before intersecting with I-75 in Detroit.

"Working with three separate contractors to align all this work into one weekend to minimize the impact on the motoring public requires extensive coordination," said Metro Region Engineer Kimberly Webb. "This direction benefits the public by limiting the number of times a freeway needs to close and provides a safer environment for both workers and drivers."

But that's far from the only closure on I-75 this weekend. The southbound lanes from 14 Mile to the closure at 696 will be narrowed to just one lane and the ramp from northbound 75 to Baldwin will also be closed.

Additionally, I-75 in both directions will be closed intermittently in Auburn Hills at Baldwin from 6 am to 10 am on Saturday. Northbound I-75 from Holly to Dixie will have moving left lane closures.

While the 75 closure is the largest, there's so much more around Metro Detroit to be aware of.

OTHER I-75 closures

Oakland - Rochester Rd RAMPS CLOSED to NB/SB 75, Sat 7am-5pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, Caniff St to M-8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10am-2pm AND Mon 10am-2pm.

Wayne - SB I-75 CLOSED M-8/Davison to I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-94 in Macomb and Wayne Counties

Macomb - WB I-94, North River Rd to Shook, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-Sat 12:30pm.

Wayne - WB I-94, I-275 to Haggerty, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Sat 6am-11am.

Wayne - WB I-94, Belleville Rd to Rawsonville, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Sat 6am-Mon 6am.

Wayne - WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Belleville, Sat 6am-Mon 6am. SB Belleville ramp closed to WB 94.

I-96 in Wayne Counties

Wayne - WB I-96, Beech Daly to Farmington, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 9pm, Service Drive closed.

Gratiot (M-3) in Wayne and Macomb Counties

Wayne - EB M-3/23 Mile Road CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-94, Mon 9am-11am.

Macomb - NB M-3, 14 Mile to Quinn Rd, intermittent lane closed, Fri 8:30am-3pm.

Grand River in Oakland County

Oakland - SB M-5 CLOSED, 13 Mile to 12 Mile, Sat 6am-9am.

Davison (M-8)

Wayne - WB M-8, Dexter to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne - EB M-8, Oakman Blvd to Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne - WB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75 thru Fall.

Wayne - EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8/Davison, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMP CLOSED to I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Lodge (M-10) in Oakland and Wayne Counties

Oakland - SB M-10/Northwestern at Franklin, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Sat 12pm.

Oakland - SB M-10/Northwestern at Franklin, 2 lanes open, right closed, Sat-Sun 12pm-12pm.

Wayne - NB M-10 at W. Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat-Sun 9am-5am.

Wayne - NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to EB M-8, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Plymouth Road (M-14)

Wayne - EB/WB Plymouth Rd at Middlebelt, right lane closed, Fri-Sat 7am-3pm.

Wayne - EB/WB Plymouth Rd at Main St, right lane closed, Fri-Sat 7am-3pm.

Southfield Freeway (M-39)

Wayne - NB M-39 Service Drive CLOSED, Rotunda to Ford Rd, Fri 9am-Sun 7pm, M-39 open.

Wayne - SB M-39 Service Drive CLOSED, Ford Rd to Rotunda, Fri 9am-Sun 7pm, M-39 open.

Wayne - NB M-39, Warren Ave to Tireman, 2 lanes open, moving right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

Van Dyke (M-53) in Macomb and Wayne Counties

Macomb - SB M-53 at 14 Mile Rd, 2 lanes open, right lane closed, Mon 11am-Tue 5:30pm.

Macomb/Wayne - NB/SB M-53 at M-102/8 Mile, right lane closed intermittently, Fri & Mon 9am-3pm.

M-59 in Macomb and Oakland Counties

Macomb - EB M-59 Service Drive at Mound, 3 lanes open, left closed, Mon 8am-Fri 3pm.

Oakland - EB M-59, Pontiac Lake Rd to Voorheis, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closure, Sat 7am-5pm.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59, Williams Lake to Airport, 1 LANE OPEN, moving lane closure, S-S 7a-5p.

Fort Street (M-85)

Wayne - EB M-85 at Woodmere, 1 LANE OPEN, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.

8 Mile (M-102)

Macomb/Wayne - EB 8 Mile at M-53/Van Dyke, 3 lanes open, right closed intermittently, Mon 9a-3p.

Oakland/Wayne - EB/WB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - WB 8 Mile, Lahser Rd to Berg Rd, right lane closed, Fri 7am-early June.

Michigan Ave (US-12)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12/Michigan RAMPS CLOSED to NB M-39/M-39 Service Drive, Fri 9am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - EB US-12/Mich at Ecorse, right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - WB US-12/Mich at Outer Drive, right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB US-12/Mich at Military St, right lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

Telegraph (US-24)

Oakland - NB US-24, 14 Mile to Maple, 3 lanes open, right lane closed, Fri-Thu 6am-4pm.

Oakland - NB US-24, Orchard Lake to Elizabeth Lake, 1 LANE OPEN nightly, Mon-5/27, 7pm-6am.

Oakland - NB/SB US-24, Sashabaw to Walton, right lane closed intermittently, Mon-midJune, 6am-4pm.