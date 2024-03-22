I-94 closing in Detroit this weekend for bridge work

Traffic is already a nightmare this Friday due to snow but on Saturday, I-94 is about to be even more of a challenge as the Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the interstate in both directions through the weekend.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, MDOT will close both east and westbound lanes of traffic in Detroit so crews can install a beam on the Cass Avenue bridge.

The beam will support the Cass Ave overpass and crews need to be able to work to get the beam in place.

The interstate closes between M-10 and I-75 starting Friday at 8 p.m. and won't reopen until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The closure includes ramps in both directions in the area.

Eastbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound M-10 and northbound I-75. Westbound will be detoured via southbound 75 and westbound 96.

Local traffic will be able to drive through one lane of I-94 to access either direction of M-10.

This isn't the last closure, either. Westbound I-94 will close the first full weekend of April for additional bridge work. Eastbound is expected to remain open.