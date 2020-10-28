I-94 exit lanes closed at Michigan/Wyoming after train derailment in Dearborn

Michigan State Police are responding to a train derailment near I-94 in the area of Michigan and Wyoming Avenue in Dearborn.

A train car reportedly came off the racks over I-94 near Wyoming Avenue. The incident happened on Southern Avenue near the Miller Bridge.

In a tweet from state police, law enforcement observed a flat car hanging over the exit lanes onto the streets, and part of the bridge had been destroyed.

A railroad car has gone off the tracks in Dearborn by I-94, blocking exit lanes onto Wyoming and Michigan Avenue.

While no accidents were reported, both exit lanes to Michigan and Wyoming have been closed while the train company CSX readied equipment to rectify the problem.

The train car appears to have become dislodged from the rail as it was crossing Southern Avenue just south of the Xcel Steel site and just north of Gold Star Truck Repair.

Wyoming Ave travels underneath the railroad crossing.

Advertisement

The derailment happened around 5:45 Wednesday morning and will take between three and five hours to repair. Troopers from both Dearborn and Michigan State Police have responded.

I-94 was initially closed before CSX determined the highway was safe to drive on.