I assure you, we're open!, says Hillsdale bar during construction

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When the city decides to dig up the asphalt to install a sewer system for the construction project across the street, they don't give you a choice. How to get customers to continue coming in during that time was the dilemma facing the managers of "Here's To You Pub 7 Grub," in Hillsdale recently.

Instead of simply waiting it out, they chose to make a pop culture reference to one of their favorite movies.

The staff grabbed some shoe polish and made a sign to hang on the bar, writing "I assure you were are open" on a sheet, reminiscent of Brian O'Halloran's Dante Hicks in the cult classic "Clerks." from 1994.

The movie was the first from indie filmmaker Kevin Smith, who has made a career out of oddball stories set in and around his own universe in New Jersey. As he often cites, his interconnected movies pre-dated the Marvel Cinematic Universe by nearly two decades.

In the black and white movie, the sign was to cover up that the window covering was jammed in the closed position.

"We were notified our street will be closed for 2 weeks while they install a sewer system for the construction project across the street. So bare with us through the mess, but we are still open," the bar owners posted on Facebook along with a photo of the sign.