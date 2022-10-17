'I couldn't breathe': Oakland County man wins $549,033 from Michigan Lottery

article

An Oakland County man thought someone else had won a Michigan Lottery jackpot while he was waiting for his ticket to print, but it was actually him.

"I bought two Fast Cash tickets while I was at the store, a Super Lucky 7’s ticket and a Doubler Wild Time Progressive ticket," the man said. "I looked over the Wild Time ticket first and when I saw the jackpot amount on top of the ticket was back down to $10,000, I thought: ‘Why did I even try?’"

The 52-year-old who chose to remain anonymous was at Smokers Palace at 1768 S. Ortonville Road in Ortonville when he got the winner.

"I started looking the Super Lucky 7’s ticket over and noticed the jackpot amount was still $299,033 on this ticket. I couldn’t believe that someone had won the jackpot in the short time between my two tickets printing," he said. "When I finished looking the ticket over and realized I was the jackpot winner, I couldn’t believe it. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that I realized I not only won the jackpot, but also an additional $250,000. I was so excited I felt like I couldn’t breathe!"

The man said he plans to buy a car then save the rest of the money.