Iconic Louisiana Creole Gumbo forced to leave location, but plans to stay in Eastern Market area

Louisiana hone cooking has been part of the Detroit fabric for five decades thanks to Louisiana Creole Gumbo. That’s about to change.

"The landlord told us we have to leave because he was selling the building, and, we made a pitch to buy it but that was not successful," said Joe Spencer.

They’ve been given 120 days to move out. They have to find a new location by June. But in terms of staying at the iconic Gratiot location, that ship has sailed for both parties.

"To be honest with you, I don’t think I want to stay there," Spencer said. "I think that was a sign that we should move on to something new and fresh, just let’s make sure it’s in the area, because we could continue to serve the customers that have been patronizing us for more than 50 years."

But four months isn’t enough time to find a new place. So they’re asking the landlord to extend that time. At least until the end of the year.

FOX 2: "What is the landlord telling you?"

"He did send me a letter with concern and I think we will be meeting face-to-face without the lawyers to try to see if we can work on something," Spencer said.

Joe Spencer, the owner says he is looking for another location in the Eastern Market area. That’s important.

"We do want to stay in the area where we are doing business," he said. "We want to stay in the Eastern Market, Midtown area because that’s where so many of our customers reside or work."

FOX 2: "When you hear the word gentrification, for most people it’s just a concept, this is more than that for you and the customers, right?"

"Yes," he said. "It is, as you suggested it’s more than just a word, it actually involves people. People lose their jobs, lose their income, and lose services that they really rely upon."

They’re expanding nonetheless. They have three locations right now and are planning to open three more.

FOX 2 spoke to the landlord late last month. He said that it was a business decision. He’s a third-generation owner of the building, and they simply couldn’t reach a deal. But he wishes them well.

