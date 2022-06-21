ID featuring Wyandotte Police Department on 'Body Cam' TV show

Wyandotte police will appear on an episode of Investigation Discovery's "Body Cam" next week.

Like the name implies, the show features body cam footage from police officers. According to ID, these videos showcase "the dangerous, fast-moving situations officers face and the life-or-death decisions."

While police didn't realize exactly what the episode would be about, the department said it will highlight the work of officers and detectives during a three-day crime spree.

The Michigan episode airs June 28 at 9 p.m. You can watch it on ID on TV or here with your cable login.