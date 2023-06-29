Illegal drug operation bust causes part of Detroit's Russell Industrial Center to be shut down

article

After a pair of recent fatal shootings part of the Russell Industrial Center has been closed by the City of Detroit.

The latest issue at the area was an illegal drug manufacturing operation that was discovered during an inspection. Detroit police and inspectors from Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department inspectors

"As a result of the inspection, a portion of the building was shut down," said Officer Justin Hearn, Detroit police media relations. "The inspection revealed disturbing evidence of illegal activity, including a narcotics manufacturing area."

People were also found living in an area of the building, at 16000 Clay Street, which was not residentially zoned and was only meant for commercial property.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Father's Day, June 18, police were called to the Russell Industrial Center where a fight turned into gunshots, ending with a 29-year-old man shot to death.

Another recent fatal shooting took the life of 23-year-old Sam Gartley who died June 5. Gartley was shot to death in a robbery at the Russell Industrial Center.

"As Chief White has indicated, when there are violent incidents at a business the Department and its partners including BSEED and the Fire Marshal will inspect the business and take action against it if necessary," said Hearn in a statement. "At this time, these investigations remain active, and any further information will be released later."