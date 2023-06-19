Detroit's violent Father's Day weekend: 24 people shot, 4 killed

The Detroit Police Department answered a seemingly endless number of calls to shootings across the city over Father's Day weekend in what turned out to be a violent and deadly Saturday and Sunday.

Detroit Police confirmed they responded to at least 9 different shooting scenes across the city. A total of 24 people were shot from Friday through Sunday, four of whom were pronounced dead in a string of shootings that started early Saturday morning.

Saturday, Midnight

According to Detroit Police, the first shooting happened just after midnight on Saturday. They were called to a shooting near Promenade and Roseberry where two teenage boys were walking down the street when someone in a car drove by and fired multiple shots, hitting of the teens.

Police said the teen who was hit had critical injuries on Saturday.

Saturday, 12:05 a.m.

Just a few minutes later, at 12:05 a.m., police said gunshots were fired outside a party near Sussex and Wadsworth. Police said an 18-year-old man was shot and was also listed in critical condition.

Saturday afternoon

The next confirmed shooting happened later Saturday afternoon on the city's west side when two people were shot. According to police, a man driving a black Dodge Hornet was hit by a bullet while driving near Robson and Puritan. The driver and a female passenger were both struck, with the car ultimately crashing into another car. The woman was able to get out and get from a nearby liquor store.

"It's like nobody really cares no more, who they kill, who they shoot, it kids are outside, no kids outside, nobody cares," said Clarissa Passmore, a resident in the neighborhood.

The victims were both transported to a nearby hospital. The man was listed in critical condition, and the female was listed in stable condition.

Saturday, 11:30 p.m.

The final shooting of Saturday involved a 50-year-old who was shot while walking down Wilfred on the city's east side at 11:30 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead on arrival.

Sunday, Midnight

Just 30 minutes later, another man was found shot to death at Holcomb and Sylvester, also on the city's east side. There are no details about circumstances for known suspect information.

Sunday, 1:00 a.m.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police were called to the Russell Industrial Center where a fight turned into gunshots, ending with a 29-year-old man shot to death. There was no other information on this shooting, either.

Sunday, 9:00 a.m.

For about 8 hours, there was a bit of peace and no reported shootings. But that changed just after 9 a.m. when police said a man was found shot to death inside a car on Grandy Street, just north of Mack and west of McDougall on the city's side. There are no other details about this shooting.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

A little before 1 p.m., police said an 18-year-old was grazed by a bullet on Oakfield. He was treated at the scene and there had originally been reports of a 10-year-old girl who was hit by gunshots, but police later said the child was hurt after she fell. The suspect vehicle in the shooting drove towards a group outside of a home on Oakfield and the children were outside playing at the time.

Sunday, 10:00 p.m.

Late Sunday night, police responded to their final shooting of the weekend but the most violent after four teenagers were shot. Detroit police responded to the 12000 block of Roselawn around 10 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

When they arrived emergency crews found two shooting victims at the scene, located near Grand River and Oakman Boulevard. They rushed them to the hospital.

Two other shooting victims would eventually show up at a separate hospital with similar injuries. The victims range from 16 to 18 years old and include two males and two females.

At last check, police were unsure what had prompted the violence. They did find several shell casings around a car that they say the victims were in when the shooting happened.