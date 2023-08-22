'I'm still shaken up': Grandmother of twin babies who were abducted reacts to arrest of 4 suspects

It started with the arrest of one woman - and police were searching for a second in the kidnapping of twin newborn boys.

Then hours later on Tuesday, Livonia police announced a total of four people are now under arrest in connection with the abduction. The children, Montana and Matthew Bridges, ultimately were turned in unharmed after an Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning.

"Every day and every minute it’s something different, there's new stuff coming in," said Yvette McDonald, grandmother.

In the latest development, Livonia police announced four arrests.

The boys' grandmother tells us she is not surprised given what happened to the boys father prior to the twins being taken. There was a violent break-in she says, after that the twins' parents looked for a hotel to stay safe.

"Before that they tried to come at my son’s house - that’s how they ended up at the Quality Inn," McDonald said.

According to the grandmother, the parents of the twins went on social media looking for resources and help taking care of the newborns. She says people took advantage of the mom.

"(They) befriended her on Facebook like we will help you, we will do this and that for you, but it’s fake," McDonald said.

But as to how anyone knew they were at the Livonia Quality Inn, the grandmother is unclear.

Shortly after issuing an Amber Alert on Monday, police released images of two women, faces covered on camera, wanted in connection.



Later that day the twins were dropped off at a police station in Detroit unharmed.

"I’m still going through it," she said. "I’m still shaken up about it."

As for the four people arrested, Livonia police say they have handed over what they know to the prosecutor for potential charges, saying this is still an active investigation.

The family said it is in the process of setting up a GoFundMe account, and cautions against fake ones that they have seen online.

As soon as a legitimate account is online, FOX 2 will share the link in this story.

