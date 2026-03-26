The impact of measles in Southeast Michigan

The Brief A confirmed measles outbreak was confirmed in Michigan. The issue with the measles virus is that it’s highly contagious, and many who are infected don’t realize they have it because they think they have a cold.



Concerns grew after a measles outbreak was confirmed in Washtenaw County.

Big picture view:

The outbreak has public health officials issuing a call to action to help prevent this measles outbreak from spreading further in the state.

The issue with the measles virus is that it’s highly contagious, and many who are infected don’t realize they have it because they think they have a cold. The other issue is that the virus can remain airborne for hours, allowing it to spread quickly without direct contact with the person who is infected.

"Right now we have a total of seven confirmed cases," said Susan Ringler-Cerniglia with the Washtenaw County Health Department. "Each of those cases is in an unvaccinated individual. We have several children and a couple of adults, and all had contact with the initial case, which was March 11. With more cases out there, people traveling over spring break, and of course, those declining immunization rates, we’ve been preparing for outbreaks like this to happen. What’s the call to action? I really want folks to know that we have an incredibly safe vaccine against measles that is 93% effective with a single dose and 97% if you receive two doses. And if you’re vaccinated against measles, you don’t have a whole lot to worry about."

What you can do:

The MMR vaccine is widely available, and as people gear up for spring break travel, it’s the best way to protect yourself.