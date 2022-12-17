Impaired driver backs into police car while trooper helps him after I-75 crash

While helping a driver who crashed on I-75 on Thursday night, the driver put his vehicle in reverse and a Michigan State Police trooper's car.

According to police, the driver was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the freeway near Davison Freeway in Detroit around 11:45 p.m.

While talking to the driver and trying to get his vehicle out of the road, the driver backed into the patrol car. The trooper wasn't hit, and both vehicles had minor damage.

Police said the driver was impaired. He was arrested.