Incoherent Detroit man steals EMS rig, drives it on Lodge Freeway before police catch him

Police tracked down a stolen EMS rig Wednesday night.

Detroit police contacted Michigan State Police about the stolen vehicle around 11:15 p.m. As police tracked the rig, the driver got on the Lodge Freeway.

A trooper and Detroit officer followed the rig off the freeway to Monica Street, where an incoherent man was arrested. The man could be heard on the EMS radio trying to figure out how to put the rig in park.

Police said the man could not provide information to officers, so his fingerprints were used to identify him as a 29-year-old from Detroit. Police said he has a history of mental illness.