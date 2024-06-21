Independence Lake Beach closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels

If you're looking to beat the heat at the lake this weekend, you'll want to avoid one Washtenaw County beach.

Independence Lake Beach is closed due to high E. coli levels. This closure only applies to swimming; other forms of recreation such as boating are allowed.

The high bacteria levels were discovered during routine testing. The beach, which is located in the Independence Lake County Park in Whitmore Lake, will remain closed until tests show that the water is safe for swimming.

If you believe you got sick after swimming in the water, contact the Washtenaw County Environmental Health Division at 734-222-3800.

The beach isn't the only one closed heading into the weekend.

Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores is also closed due to bacteria levels, as of Friday morning.

Beach closure updates are posted in real-time here.