Indiana man accused of targeting members of Michigan LGBTQ+ community pleads guilty to murder, armed robbery

An Indiana man who authorities say targeted members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community pleaded guilty Monday.

Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felony firearm, and armed robbery.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Johnson met the victims on dating apps. On Sept. 1, 2020, he is accused of meeting up with a 26-year-old man in the 24130 block of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, and robbing him.

He is also accused of killing a 39-year-old man on Sept. 5, 2020, during an armed robbery in the 16800 block of Woodbine in Detroit.

An investigation from September 2020 until early December 2020 led to Johnson's arrest in Indianapolis.

The guilty plea was for 25-45 years for the murder charge and two years to be served consecutively for felony firearm. The armed robbery plea came with a sentence agreement of 15 to 30 years, which will run concurrent to the murder case.

He will be sentenced on July 12.