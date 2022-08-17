Indiana man who pled guilty to murder after targeting LGBTQ+ community in Michigan to be sentenced

article

An Indiana man who targeted members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community before pleading guilty to second-degree murder earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35 of Indianapolis, will appear before a judge in Wayne County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. after he entered a guilty plea of 25 to 45 years in prison in the murder of a 39-year-old man almost two years ago.

His plea included confessing to a felony firearm charge of two years, which he will service consecutively with his guilty plea. In a separate case involving armed robbery, Johnson plead guilty to 15 to 30 years in prison, which will run concurrent to the murder sentencing.

Johnson was first charged after the Fair Michigan Justice Project partnered with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in 2020 to investigate serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people.

An alleged armed robbery in September 2020 happened after Johnson met up with a 26-year-old man in a Dearborn hotel. He was charged prior to being taken into custody.

Authorities say Johnson murdered a 39-year-old man four days after the robbery.

Both cases involved Johnson using dating apps used by the LGBTQ community.