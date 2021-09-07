Inkster home explodes Tuesday, woman inside expected to be okay

The Inkster Fire Department said a woman is expected to be okay after her home exploded Tuesday afternoon and the cause is believed to be a gas leak.

A little before 1 p.m., a call about an explosion in Inkster came in for a home on Hickory Street in the city of Inkster, which is just a few blocks west of Inkster Road. According to the fire chief, a woman was inside the home when it exploded but is expected to be okay.

The fire chief told FOX 2 that the explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak and that DTE has been called and is on the scene.

Photos from the scene show the front of the house was blown open from the explosion.

Firefighters are investigating a house explosion in Inkster that is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.