Inkster man, Pennsylvania arrested in Southfield human trafficking case

article

The Brief An Inkster man and woman from Pennsylvania are facing human trafficking charges. The pair were arrested at a Southfield hotel and charged. Investigators found suspected cocaine and fentanyl along with evidence of human trafficking.



Two people have been charged in a Southfield human trafficking investigation after being arrested Saturday.

The backstory:

The man, from Inkster, and a Pennsylvania woman were charged with multiple felonies including human trafficking after police took them into custody at a hotel.

Jowuan Lawrence Shorter, 30, and Kylee Lynn Berry, 27, of Connelsville, Pa., were arraigned Monday on charges of operating a human trafficking enterprise – a 15-year felony – and accepting earnings of prostitution – a 20-year felony.

Berry was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. They are each being held on $50,000 bond after their arraignment in Southfield district court.

Investigators also found suspected cocaine and fentanyl and evidence supporting human trafficking.

"Our collective anti-human trafficking efforts continue to grow with our strong partnerships across the area," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "In this case, Southfield police were

integral in their efforts, communication and teamwork."

Shorter and Berry were arrested after a 47-year-old Detroit man contacted Southfield police, complaining he had been robbed by two men while he was inside a hotel room.

The Detroit man told investigators he had gone to the hotel to meet with a sex worker earlier Saturday morning.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and with the assistance of the Southfield police, was contacted about a case of possible human trafficking. obtained search warrants for two rooms at the hotel.