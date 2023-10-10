Inkster man wanted for shooting girlfriend in the neck, arrested by police

article

A suspect wanted for shooting his girlfriend in the neck Saturday, has been arrested by Inkster police, FOX 2 has learned.

Andre Levell-Freeman Williams Jr. was arrested at about 8 p.m. Tuesday according to law enforcement which declined to share additional details.

Williams, 37, had been in an argument with the victim when he allegedly shot her inside a residence in the 400 block of Biltmore and fled.

The 29-year-old woman was originally in critical condition but was upgraded to serious recently - and is expected to make a full recovery.

"If you'll shoot friends or family, you'll shoot anybody," Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff said over the weekend.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



