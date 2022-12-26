Innocent victim killed after speeding driver flees Dearborn traffic stop, runs red light

article

A speeding driver caused a fatal crash after fleeing a traffic stop Monday morning in Dearborn.

Police said a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a van that was speeding around 9 a.m. Instead of stopping, the driver went through a red light at Michigan Avenue and Gulley, hitting an SUV. A 31-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was killed

The driver who caused the crash ran away on foot but was arrested. They were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said the at-fault driver is 29 and from Indiana. He was driving on a suspended license. He had felony warrants for his arrest for resisting police in Southfield and Livonia, as well as arrest warrants for shoplifting.