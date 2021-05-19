Innocent woman shot and killed at Detroit gas station

article

Detroit Police said an innocent 19-year-old woman sitting in a car at a gas station was shot and killed when one man pulled out a gun following an argument with another man Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the young woman was sitting in a car in the gas station at Outer Drive and Conant Street in Detroit, just east of Dequindre.

According to police, two men were arguing about something at a gas station when one of the men pulls out his gun and started shooting. The suspect hit the other man in the hand and also shot into a car, police said, where two women were sitting.

One woman was grazed by a bullet, the other was killed.

Police are still trying to find the shooter but said the woman was not involved with either of the men but was in the wrong place at the wrong time.