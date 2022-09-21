Instagram post leads investigators to firearms stolen from Westland gun store

article

Photos posted to Instagram helped investigators track down firearms that were stolen from a Westland gun store during a Sept. 11 break-in.

According to a court filing, investigators looking at social media saw photos posted Sept. 16 of Keijuan Watkins holding a distinctive rifle with a group of people.

On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched a home on Forrer Street in Detroit. When agents arrived at the home, Watkins was in the basement with a man and two juveniles.

During the search, agents found one gun on a dresser and six guns split between two backpacks. Some guns had altered serial numbers, and four of them were reported stolen during the break-in at Armed in Michigan, according to the court filing.

Agents are seeking charge of knowingly possessing stolen firearms against Watkins.

Local police and federal authorities have been working to track down suspects and stolen weapons after two break-ins at C&C Coins in Dearborn Heights and the Westland gun store. During the break-in where the guns Watkins had were stolen, thieves drove a stolen Kia SUV through the building and ransacked the store.