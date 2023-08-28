Intoxicated driver says someone shot him as he drove home from bar on I-94

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting on I-94 after an intoxicated driver said someone shot him in Detroit.

Police said the 30-year-old victim told them he was headed home from a bar around 2:25 a.m. As he was getting onto eastbound I-94 he was involved in a road rage incident that led to a shooting near French Road.

After the shooting was reported, troopers learned the victim was at a home on Lakewood in Detroit. He drove himself home before being transported to a hospital, where he is stable.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan.

Since the man was intoxicated, he could not provide a route of travel or narrow down where the shooting occurred. Troopers canvassed the freeway and will be conducting a canvass of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.