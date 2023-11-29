Investigation over firefighter crash response • UAW, BCBSM reach tentative deal • New energy laws enacted

Detroit firefighters from the city's Engine 1 are accused of not responding to the crash scene after a driver hit The Fillmore early Monday.

Detroit Fire Engine 1 firefighters reportedly told dispatch they were unable to respond to the call because they were occupied with paperwork from a previous incident. The fire department is two blocks from the venue.

"When the call came in to the fire department, there were four units that were dispatched almost simultaneously," said DFD Chief of Staff David Lavalley. "The dispatcher believed that they were in service and that's why they were the first unit that was dispatched."

According to the department, the three additional units dispatched to the scene arrived in a timely manner to assist the victim – including firefighters from station nine located approximately four miles away, even though it turned out their services were not needed. An ambulance and police officer were nearby and got to the scene first.

"Medic units were the first on the scene, they took her out of the vehicle and administered medical treatment to her and eventually conveyed her to a hospital," Lavalley said. "From the time that we were dispatched until the time that we had fire department personnel on scene – that was only 3 minutes. We don’t believe there was a delay in response."

The issue is the failure to adhere to protocol, Levalley said. Now, an investigation is underway.

UAW, BCBSM reach tentative agreement

The strike against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is making progress after a tentative agreement was verbally reached with the UAW on Tuesday.

The offered contract would improve pay, benefits, and job security for UAW-represented employees at BCBSM and Blue Care Network of Michigan, according to a news release from BCBSM. If ratified, it would end the over-70-day strike that began on Sept. 13.

"Several phone calls between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President & CEO Daniel J. Loepp and UAW International President Shawn Fain over the past week have resulted in a verbal agreement between the two leaders," the release stated.

The two bargaining teams still need to formalize the tentative contract on Wednesday.

State aims for 100% clean energy standard by 2040

Michigan enacted one of the country's boldest energy laws on Tuesday with the goal of a 100% clean energy standard by 2040.

Proponents of the massive overhaul say it will reduce pollution in communities, boost savings on energy costs, and add thousands of new jobs.

"No matter how difficult or complex our problems may seem, they are man-made," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said. "If it’s a man-made problem, that means that we can have people-driven solutions."

The legislation aims to boost clean energy production by pulling on certain levers of government. One way is by empowering the Michigan Public Service Commission to plan large-scale solar power projects. That task was previously taken up by local governments.

Critics argue wresting control from townships and counties will harm local communities. But advocates say the decision is best left to the commission that regulates energy production in the state.

Karl's Cabin reopens after fire devastated restaurant

Diners can once again visit the beloved Karl's Cabin in Plymouth.

The restaurant reopens Wednesday morning after more than nine months. A fire forced the eatery to close in February.

"This has been nine months of work, nine months of pivoting, nine months of waiting to have all of our family back in the cabin," said Bethany Bailey, the front-house manager.

Work included dry walling, painting, adding a new roof, new electrical, carpentry, and heating and cooling work.

For many workers, the reopening feels like a reunion.

"It’s amazing," said Mandy Morgan, a server at the restaurant. "It’s exciting, I feel like I get to come home – like back with our family, back together."

Dutch Girl Donuts re-opening

Another beloved spot is also reopening, this one in Detroit.

Dutch Girl Donuts is expected to open early next year after the Lynch family purchased the business. The Lynch family has been longtime friends of the Timmer family, who founded the business in 1947.

Dutch Girl Donuts closed in 2021 after the passing of both founders, husband and wife team Gene and Lauren Timmer. Earlier this year, the family announced it would sell the entire operation, including the historic building. After considering more than 30 offers, they chose to pass the baton to Paddy Lynch.

"Dutch Girl Donuts is an institution for many Detroiters," Lynch said. "I’m looking forward to this journey and to working with Jon Timmer to get Dutch Girl up and running in the early new year."

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Another cold day Wednesday, but there's some relief from the bitter chill coming.

What else we're watching

Hamas frees 12 more hostages from Gaza as fragile truce with Israel holds

Hamas and Israel released more hostages and prisoners under terms of a fragile cease-fire that held for a fifth day Tuesday as international mediators in Qatar worked to extend the truce. The United States urged Israel to better protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza if it follows through on its promise to resume the war.

In the latest swap since the cease-fire began Friday, Israel said 10 of its citizens and two Thai nationals were freed by Hamas and had been returned to Israel. Soon after, Israel released 30 Palestinian prisoners. The truce is due to end after one more exchange Wednesday night.

For the first time, Israel and Hamas blamed each other for an exchange of fire between troops and militants in northern Gaza. There was no indication it would endanger the truce, which has enabled humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

Read more here.