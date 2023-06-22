Investigators find fake fed badges, stolen guns after man allegedly shoots at wife in Detroit alley

article

An investigation after a man allegedly shot at his wife in a Detroit alley led police to fake badges and a cache of guns.

According to court records, Saliah Algahmi's wife allegedly flagged down Detroit police on May 19 and said he fired a round at her in an alley in the area of Sharon and Mandale before fleeing.

This led to investigators searching the couple's Melvindale home on June 8. During that search, investigators found a fake Drug Enforcement Agency badge and a fake Department of Defense (DOD) badge, acceding to court records. At least one of those badges was ordered from China last year.

Investigators also found 18 guns, including four that were stolen. Additionally, investigators say Algahmi had unregistered machine guns.

Algahmi is not allowed to possess firearms after being court-ordered to a hospital for mental health.