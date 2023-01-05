Investigators looking at missing persons cases after female body found in shallow Detroit grave

Police are looking at missing people in Detroit as they work to identify a body found in a shallow grave Wednesday night.

Right now, police only know that the body is female.

While working in the backyard of a home in the 8000 block of Hildale Street near Van Dyke, a utility worker saw a hand sticking out of the ground and called 911. The body was found after the hand was found.

Detroit police and the FBI were on the scene investigating after the body was removed, as the FBI assists police departments with exhumations. The FBI's anthropology team examines remains.

An autopsy will determine how the person died and how long they were in the yard before the discovery.

