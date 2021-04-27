iPhone privacy change lets users turn off tracking of data by phone apps

Apple's major privacy change is here giving iPhone users new tools to control who has access to their personal data.

Cyber risk expert David Derigiotis joined us to talk about the big story that has shaken up the digital world.

"Apple has introduced one of the most significant privacy enhancements to be offered to consumers in recent history," Derigiotis said. "So much of what we do online is tracked, traced, our data is collected and sold to third parties.

"Apple has essentially with this newest update that they've given all iPhone and iPad users, the ability to choose to opt-in to that tracking so consumers know I have the power to decide whether or not they want apps to track them across other apps and websites online."

This affects millions of people. The issue of these apps tracking our information is serious and many don't like it.

"Somebody will download an application and a lot of times what is provided, the service is providing, is not the true intent of that app," he said. "You may be using it to look up restaurants in a particular location or you may be using it for gaming but in the background, it is collecting all sorts of information. That could be the photos that you take and upload, it could be the contacts, your address book, it could be health advice that you're looking for online as you search because of a medical condition you may have.

"These apps are collecting that information and they bundle it together and it's all tied to an advertising ID and it sold to other companies."

FOX 2: Data is a multi-billion dollar business so who's objecting to this?

"They view it as it's going to be a hit to small and midsize businesses and that's debatable," Derigiotis said. "But Facebook is a multi-billion dollar advertisement and technology organization. A lot of their revenue is depending on ads, they didn't want to see this go through. Apple being on the other side of that coin is more privacy-centric so it was more important for them to be able to offer this new update and capability to consumers."

FOX 2: Will other companies like Samsung likely follow suit?



"I think it will be a great step in the right direction," he said. "If some of these other large tech companies do follow suit, Apple is being a leader at this by far."