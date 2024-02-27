article

The newest steakhouse coming to Detroit will be housed inside one of the city's recognizable landmarks - the Grand Army of the Republic Building.

Sexy Steak opened on the first and second floors of the GAR building, offering an oyster bar, seafood dishes, pasta in addition to prime steak cuts. The Italian steakhouse menu will come with modern influences and cater to up to 120 guests. A 12-seat bar will also be available.

The highlight of the steakhouse will be the Himalayan salt-lined case where the cuts of beef will be on display.

The third and fourth floors of the building will be event space for private parties and weddings.

Hoping to maintain the essence of the historic building, the new restaurant will include a dedicated space that will serve as a public memorial that showcases artifacts left behind over the last 150 year.

The steakhouse's announcement inside the GAR building was first announced in February 2023. It's the latest project overseen by Prime Concepts Detroit, a restaurant management group.

The GAR building's unique place in Southeast Michigan history goes back to 1899 when it was first built. It was constructed as a place where veterans of the American Civil War could gather. The five-story building was built over a two-year period.