'It's open season on Lake Orion students': Pontiac teen arrested for threats

The Brief A 17-year-old Pontiac boy was taken into custody for making threats about Lake Orion High School. The teen was arrested in February outside the school with a machete and several knives in his possession. He does not attend Lake Orion - or any school. He told police the threat was for a student, not the school.



A teen arrested three months ago on the grounds of Lake Orion High School with a machete and several knives, is back in custody for threats against a student at the same school, police said.

The backstory:

The 17-year-old boy from Pontiac was ordered to be held in Oakland County Children’s Village after a juvenile court authorized a petition against him for malicious use of telecommunications device/school threat.

The message allegedly included the phrase "It's open season on Lake Orion students."

The teen was taken into custody this morning without incident at his home in Pontiac by members of the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.

He is not currently enrolled in any school.

School officials were alerted to the incident Thursday after a student at the high school notified a resource officer about a Snapchat the student discovered regarding the general threat against the students.

The author of the threat was quickly identified as being neither a student at the high school nor a resident of Orion Township.

The teen told the authorities the threat was "against a student and not the school."

"Everyone should very clearly know at this point that we have a zero tolerance for individuals that make threats against schools or other people," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This particular young person is already charged with bringing weapons on a school grounds and this is on the heels of that incident.

"I’m glad we quickly located and arrested him, helping to put the school and students at ease. I look forward to more accountability for him from the system."

On Feb.7, the same teen was arrested on school grounds after it was reported that a suspicious person was seen dressed all in black and carrying a backpack.

Sheriff’s deputies found a machete and three knives, among other items in the backpack. He was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

A warrant request is pending with prosecutors.

On March 28, the teen was arrested on a domestic violence charge for assaulting his father. A juvenile petition was authorized on March 29.

The Source: Information for this story is from a release by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



