Jury finds Jacob Hills murder suspect guilty; sentencing adjourned until Nov. 17

The man who shot and killed 18-year-old Jacob Hills will be sentenced later this month after a jury found him guilty.

Avion Sanders was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but that was adjourned until Nov. 17.

Sanders, 24, of Westland, murdered Hills, who was from Grand Blanc, in July 2022.

A search began after Hills' vehicle was found abandoned in Dearborn Heights on July 25, 2022.

Police in Dearborn Heights were contacted and a missing persons report was filed. Shortly after, police said Hills' father received an anonymous call that said his son was in a basement on Warren in Detroit.

Police responded to the address and found Hills shot multiple times.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor, Hills and Sanders were together on July 24. Later Hills met with Sanders at a party in Detroit. Hills brought his new AR-15, authorities said.

It is believed that when the pair went into the basement of the home, Sanders killed Hills, stole his gun, and abandoned the car in Dearborn Heights.

Sanders, who is currently in prison for resisting police in 2020, was found guilty of first-degree murder and weapons charges last month.