James and Jennifer Crumbley request separate trials, court records shows

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter who are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, have requested separate trials.

A motion was filed Monday by James Crumbley for a separate trial, court systems show. The couple had previously gone into the county's prosecution together. But, with their son's sentencing less than a month away and their own trial date in 2024 nearing, the two will now proceed on separate fronts.

James' motion was made on Nov. 13. They also show Jennifer filed a motion to sever trial.

On Oct. 4, the Michigan Supreme Court refused to hear appeals from James and Jennifer Crumbley before setting their trial date for Jan. 23, 2024. They are the first parents of a mass shooter to be charged for their child's crimes.

Find more Oxford school shooting news here

Previously, the parents had requested to attend their son's sentencing - a request that was denied by a judge in October.