James and Jennifer Crumbley sentencing: How to watch live

The first parents ever charged and convicted for the actions of their child in a high school shooting will now become the first parents ever sentenced for a mass shooting that they did not commit.

James and Jennifer Crumbley will be in the same courtroom for the first time since they were both convicted of involuntary manslaughter in separate trials earlier this year. The Crumbley parents, whose son committed the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, were the first parents ever charged in connection to a mass shooting anywhere in the United States.

Crumbley parents sentencing is nearing - with many factors for the judge to weigh

In February, Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Six weeks later, her husband, James Crumbley, was convicted as well.

James Crumbley Guilty: Convicted of involuntary manslaughter after monumental jury trial

On Tuesday, April 9, both will learn what kind of sentence they will receive. The prosecution is suggesting both get between 10 and 15 years in prison.

But it's up to the judge to decide if they'll serve that amount of time. Both were convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter, which comes with a wide range of possible sentences.

When does the Crumbleys' sentencing start?

The Crumbley parents will arrive in court Tuesday morning with court expected to start at 9 a.m.

Once Judge Cheryl Matthews calls the court into session, she will then give victims a chance to give their victim impact statements.

James Crumbley threatens Prosecutor Karen McDonald: 'You’re going down'

During the sentencing of their son – whose name we are not using – Judge Kwame Rowe allowed several victims to speak about how the shooting impacted them. However, Rowe asked them to keep their statements concise. Court started there at 9 a.m. and ended around 4:30.

After the victims speak, the Crumbley parents will get a chance to speak. This is something that we haven't seen from James since his arrest. Jennifer testified on the stand during her sentencing.

How to watch James and Jennifer Crumbleys' sentencing

FOX 2 has been following the shooting and the trials since it happened that awful day.

We'll continue during the sentencing of the Crumbleys with a live player starting at 9 a.m.

FOX 2's Bre Teamer will anchor our coverage as we bring you every second of court from Pontiac.

During court recesses, we will replay moments in court as it happens on Tuesday. Watch it all in the live player below.

What kind of sentence are the Crumbley parents facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the sentencing is believed to be ordered to be served concurrently, meaning the maximum sentence will be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial

