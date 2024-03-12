James Crumbley trial: Parents found with $6K in cash, 4 phones

When James and Jennifer Crumbley were found in a Detroit art studio four days after their son shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School, they were found with multiple items including prescription drugs, four cell phones, and over $6,000 in cash.

James Crumbley's court trial resumed Tuesday with several different law enforcement testifying and the 911 caller who identified their vehicle when they were found. Get caught up on what happened in today's testimony here.

Tuesday afternoon saw another forensic technician take the stand in William Creer with the Detroit Police Department.

He took the stand shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Creer discussed the items that were found with the Crumbley parents when they were found inside the art studio.

Among the items included horse medication, caffeine pills, four cell phones (all powered down), and over $6,000 in cash.

Creer walked the prosecution through all of the evidence found and the nature in which it was found.

Among the items belonging to the Crumbleys that were found was a bag that was inside of a plastic tote several feet away from where the Crumbley parents were sleeping. This became an arguing point with prosecutor Karen McDonald who is disputing that the Crumbleys were planning to turn themselves in the next day. Creer documented the bag in a photo and walked through what was found with the court.

"In the picture, you see four cell phones. One of the cell phones here is busted. Those are the conditions we collected the cell phones. You also see the keys just to the left of the cell phones.," Creer said. "You also see a bank card and some prescription medication just on top of that, just to the top and left of the bank card."

The Crumbley's bag found with several items in a plastic tote in the art studio where they were found hiding

Also in the purse was the $6,000 cash.

"Looking inside first and you see cash, right in a smaller pocket of the purse," Creer said.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald continued to question Creer about other items found inside the art studio.

When defense attorney Mariell Lehman got a chance at cross-examination, she clarified whether Creer knew if he was responding to a call related to the Oxford High School shooting.

"If we're talking about this specific time,it was when we were informed from district one in a search warrant – when we arrived – that's when we understood it was connected to the shooting incident," he said.

She asked Creer if he knew what the cash was for.

"It was cash in the purse," he said.

A close-up of the cash found in the Crumbleys bag when they were found in a Detroit art studio.

McDonald then tried to get a question in but it was unrelated to questions that Lehman had asked Creer. Judge Cheryl Matthes ruled it exceeded the scope of the cross-examination and she would not allow it.

Lt. Tim Willis would testify next and said the Crumbley parents withdrew $2,000 from a Flagstar account on Dec. 2. On Dec. 3, another $4,000 was withdrawn from the Flagstar account.

According to Willis' testimony, they also withdrew almost $1,300 from their son's account. Willis said $292 was withdrawn from their son's account on Monday, Nov. 29. The next day, the day of the shooting, they withdrew another $1,000 from his account – leaving $0.99 in his account.

Inside of the Crumbley bag was severeal prescriptions and four cell phones.

What is James Crumbley charged with?

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by his son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

A jury found his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of the same charges in early February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial so far

