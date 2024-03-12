James Crumbley's trial continues Tuesday after a day full of testimony that revolved around guns and the counselor's meeting with the parents of the shooter.

10:16 a.m. - Judge calls short break

9:59 a.m. - Defense begins cross-examination

9:18 a.m. - Det. Adam Stoyek called to the stand

Detective Adam Stoyek works with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at their Pontiac sub-station. He helped execute a search warrant at the Crumbley household on the day of the shooting. He was tasked with preserving evidence at the home.

The jury was first shown video of James and Jennifer Crumbley being placed in the back of a police car. Only Jennifer was in handcuffs when they were seated in the back of the car.

"Can you take the handcuffs off of her please," he's heard asking.

Jennifer Crumbley is also heard screaming for someone named "Patrick" who is unable to hear her shouting.

At this point, both Crumbley parents have already been to the sheriff's substation to be interviewed. The jury was shown that video earlier in the trial. When they got back to the house, police were securing the home and making sure it was safe.

James appears compliant with police throughout the videos. He told Stoyek the combination lock to the safe where two guns were stored was 0-0-0 - the default combination.

Dozens of images taken inside the Crumbley residence were shown to the jury, including various BB guns, ammo boxes, gun safes, and targets. The location of three gun safes kept in the house were shown, including an open SIG Sauer box on the bed, a gun safe that had two 22 caliber guns, and a third that had just a cable lock.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Inside the Crumbley household. The Derringer and KelTec guns kept in one gun safe

9:15 a.m. - James Crumbley enters the court

On Monday, three witnesses were called to the stand, including Oxford High School counselor Shawn Hopkins and former dean of students Nicholas Ejak, who both met with James's son, the school shooter, hours before the crime on Nov. 30, 2021.

The school officials decided to have a meeting with the teen after he wrote and drew concerning images on a worksheet. They then called the parents to the school to discuss their son. The witnesses said that James comforted his son during the school meeting, but the parents ultimately decided to leave him at school. Hours later, the teen killed four people inside the school.

Another person who testified was ATF special agent Brett Brandon, who discussed the firearms the Crumbley's had in their home and how those weapons were stored.

Brandon also reviewed security footage of the shooter at a gun range and discussed the level of proficiency it appeared the teen had.

What is James Crumbley charged with?

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by his son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

A jury found his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of the same charges in early February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial so far

