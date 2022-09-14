Jeep, Chevy showcase electric vehicle offerings at Detroit Auto Show

article

For many automakers, the Detroit Auto Show is the perfect place to show off their electric vehicles.

Jeep and Chevrolet are using the show to highlight their battery-powered vehicles.

WATCH: Touring the Jeep exhibit from a first-person drone

Jeep is showing off models in its 4xe collection, including the Wagoneer S, which can get 400 miles on a single charge; the Recon – essentially an electrified version of the Wrangler; and the EV Grand Cherokee.

Chevy's electric offerings auto show guests can see up close include the Equinox, Silverado EV, and Blazer. The automaker also talked about the Silverado HD, which is expected to be unveiled in a few weeks.

Check out some of the vehicles in the video below: