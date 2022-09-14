Touring the Jeep exhibit at the Detroit Auto Show from a first-person drone

The wait is nearly over. The Detroit Auto Show is returning with as much fanfare as anything the city has seen since it first put the world on wheels.

After three years of waiting and a global pandemic preventing the auto show from taking place, Detroit is ready. Carmakers are ready. Huntington Place is ready. The question now - are you ready?

Jeep at the Detroit Auto Show

Along with a 61-foot tall duck that weighs over 8,000 pounds, Jeep has set up indoor and outdoor tracks at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza.

Inside, at Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory, you can drive a Jeep around the test track to try out some of the off-road features. It will include a 23' tall mountain with a 45-degree approach and departure angles.

Jeep believes that over 30,000 people will take a ride on the track in one of these vehicles:

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 392

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland and Summit Reserve

Detroit Auto Show: Electric vehicles and focusing on Detroit

As for Ram, you can climb Ram Mountain - 13' tall, 30-feet long, and a 30-degree approach - in any of the Ram Truck's award-winning pickups:

Ram 1500 Laramie

Ram 1500 Ram Limited

Ram 1500 Rebel

Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Ram 2500 Limited

Ram 3500 Limited 6.7L Cummins High-Output

So what's it like on one of these routes? Climb on board our first-person drone for some incredible shots of the auto show before it opens to the public in the video below: