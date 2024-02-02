Jennifer Crumbley trial: Here's what will happen next

After seven days of testimony, the arguments from the prosecution and the defense in the Jennifer Crumbley trial are over. But the case still isn't in the hands of the jury - that won't happen until Monday.

The Oakland County Prosecutor rested its case Thursday and the defense called only Jennifer Crumbley to testify before resting on Friday.

Now, after both the prosecutor and the defense delivered closing statements that went for 90 minutes each, the court is closing for the weekend.

On Monday, Feb. 5, the jury will return to the courtroom. They were instructed by Judge Cheryl Matthews to return to the court on Monday at 9 a.m. where they will be read final instructions by the judge.

A jury of 17, of which will be alternates, was selected more than a week ago. On Friday, Matthews said all 17 would return to the court and they would draw lots to see which 5 would not make up the jury that will ultimately decide Crumbley's fate.

But those 5 will not be excused. Instead, those 5 will remain sequestered in a separate jury room. The alternates will need to remain ready to deliberate the case.

When the jury returns on Monday, FOX 2 will be in the courtroom. When the jury deliberates the case, FOX 2 will monitor as we wait for a jury to make the ruling.

What is Jennifer Crumbley charged with?

Jennifer Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by her son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Her husband, James Crumbley, is also facing the same charges and is expected to go to trial after Jennifer's trial is complete.

What did Jennifer Crumbley do?

The prosecution argues that Jennifer and James ignored their son's mental health and even bought him a gun before the Oxford High School shooting.

Jennifer's attorney maintains that her client knew nothing about guns and was not involved in purchasing the weapon. Receipts provided in court show that James bought the gun, and the shooter admitted during his plea hearing that he gave James money to buy the firearm. Video from a gun range showed Jennifer shooting a gun with her son, but her lawyer claims she didn't know what she was doing.

Journal entries detailing the shooter's mental state have been presented in court, but Jennifer's defense argues that there is no evidence Jennifer knew about this writing.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during the trial have also described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

Jennifer Crumbley's trial so far

Read recaps of each day of testimony below:

Day 1: Oxford teacher, assistant principal testify

Day 2: Messages between shooter, parents shown

Day 3: Parents' first police interview shown

Day 4: Ex-Oxford High School dean questioned, Crumbley's colleagues testify

Day 5: Extramarital affair revealed, arrest video shown

Day 6: Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand